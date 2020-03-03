|
|
Laurel Roseanne Jacobsen September 13, 1950 - February 22, 2020 SAN DIEGO Laurel Roseanne Jacobsen (Domiano), age 69, has entered Heaven's gates. She was born at Mercy Hospital in San Diego to Phillip Domiano and Viola Domiano (Simon) on September 13, 1950. She was a graduate of San Diego High School. She realized her love for animals and attended Veterinary Technical School. During her life, Laurel worked a variety of jobs from Baskin Robbins scooping ice cream to Convair installing rivets on aircraft, to finally working at Birdland. Laurel was very active on her favorite Poodle Forums and Facebook where you could always see the latest outfit and matching nails on her youngest daughter/poodle Molly.Laurel is preceded in death by sister, Margarita Storniolo, and brother, Carmelo Domiano.Laurel is survived by her son, Daniel Hopkins, daughter-in-law, Tami, grandchildren, Julia (17), and Jonah (14), sister, Jean Sabella, and brothers, John and Anthony Domiano.Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, March 8th at 1pm at the Hopkins Home. Parking can be limited, so please do your best to carpool if possible.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020