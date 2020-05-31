Laurie Stewart DeWitt San Diego After a valiant battle with cancer for six years, Laurie left us, sadly. She was at home with hospice and her husband of 42 years, John.Laurie was born in Denver, Colorado, the third child of Betsy Adams Stewart and Walter Mac Stewart. She was valedictorian of Golden High School, earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Colorado.Laurie started her professional life in Portland Oregon with Tektronix, where she did high-level computer programming, including test equipment on Air Force One. When John was transferred, she and John moved to San Diego in 1982. When Laurie rejoined the work force, it was as an accountant with Greg Block, CPA. Greg said that they grew the practice from 100 clients to over 1000, and that everyone knows that the company is partly her legacy. They worked hard together for 25+ years and she was the smartest, yet most modest, thoughtful, and kind person imaginable. Laurie and John enjoyed travel: Piloting canal boats in England, riding zodiacs around icebergs in both the Arctic and Antarctic waters, traversing the Panama Canal in a Windstar sailboat, camping in the Okavanga Delta, walking the outback in Australia, boating the Amazon and the Galapagos Islands, enjoying concerts in Vienna, and exploring Machu Picchu.She was pre-deceased by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Hali Stewart. She is survived by her husband, brother Lee Stewart, sister Leslie Stewart, her children Katie Beeson and Mike DeWitt, ex-son-in-law Mike Williams, her granddaughters Tessa Williams and Phoebe Beeson, and her nieces and nephews, Casey Stewart, Diane Stewart, Nachelle Mackie and Natalie Christenot.Laurie was a loving partner to John, a wonderful parent and grandparent, a loving sister, a friend to many, and a light of warmth and caring to all who met her. July 14, 1952 - May 21, 2020



