Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LaVina Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVina Mae Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVina Mae Strickland Obituary
LaVina Mae Strickland February 23, 1932 - October 28, 2019 Chula Vista, CA LaVina Mae Strickland was born in Sperry, OK during the Great Depression and was the eldest daughter of seven siblings. To escape the economic challenges of the Dust Bowl era, her family moved throughout the Midwest as her father followed the oil trade and pursued various business ventures ranging from a roller-rink to a gas station. The family eventually settled in Bloomfield, NM.At twenty-two, LaVina moved to San Diego where she met her husband, Carl C. Strickland, shortly after he had completed his service in the Navy during the Korean War. In addition to raising a family, LaVina was active with the Chula Vista Women's Club, a volunteer for the John F. Kennedy campaign, and alongside her husband she participated in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.LaVina graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Fine Arts and was well-known throughout the community for her artistic abilities. Later in life, she was also known by her nickname, "Sue." LaVina is survived by a daughter, Gail of San Diego, CA; and her son, Mark who resides in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -