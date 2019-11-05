|
LaVina Mae Strickland February 23, 1932 - October 28, 2019 Chula Vista, CA LaVina Mae Strickland was born in Sperry, OK during the Great Depression and was the eldest daughter of seven siblings. To escape the economic challenges of the Dust Bowl era, her family moved throughout the Midwest as her father followed the oil trade and pursued various business ventures ranging from a roller-rink to a gas station. The family eventually settled in Bloomfield, NM.At twenty-two, LaVina moved to San Diego where she met her husband, Carl C. Strickland, shortly after he had completed his service in the Navy during the Korean War. In addition to raising a family, LaVina was active with the Chula Vista Women's Club, a volunteer for the John F. Kennedy campaign, and alongside her husband she participated in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.LaVina graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Fine Arts and was well-known throughout the community for her artistic abilities. Later in life, she was also known by her nickname, "Sue." LaVina is survived by a daughter, Gail of San Diego, CA; and her son, Mark who resides in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019