LaVonne Jean Lanser

February 26, 1931 - August 2, 2020

San Diego

LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents, aunts Helen Kolber (Holmberg) and Emma Holmberg, her brother Sydney Jensen Jr., and Robert (Bob) Lanser, Sr., her beloved husband of 60 years. She is survived by her sons, Robert Lanser Jr. of Maui and Craig Lanser of San Diego; nieces Diane Hardin (Jensen) of Tennessee and Christine Rice (Jensen) of Lakeside; grandchildren Jennifer Evans-Wong of Cardiff, Donald Evans of Yuma, and Alison Jackman (Lanser) of Maui; 5 great grandchildren; Keana Guzman, Kalani Wong, Forrest Jackman, Leila Wong, and Aliyah Jackman; and grandniece Tayler Rice.



