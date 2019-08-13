Home

Lawrence A. Larry' Bauer April 23, 1940 - August 2, 2019 San Diego Lawrence A. Bauer, age 79, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1940 in San Diego, CA. Larry Bauer served in the US Army before joining the San Diego Fire Department in October, 1966. He began his career as a probationary fireman and steadily advanced to Fire Captain in 1974. Captain Bauer worked in the Training Division for several years in the 1970s, served as Fire Academy Coordinator, and probably is best remembered as a Fire Academy hose lay instructor, a role he held for many years. He retired in 1996 with 29 years of dedicated service. A memorial service will be held at the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life event to follow. Larry is survived by his wife Lucille, his three children, his sister Laurie and several grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
