|
|
Lawrence Averell Vista Lawrence Averell, at 89 years of age, passed away on September 15, 2019, at his home in Vista, California. Lawrence is survived by his daughter Sue Averell, sister Jacklyn Coonan, daughter-in-law Patricia Averell, and grandchildren Max and Natalie Averell.He and his late wife Lenore Averell were members of the United Methodist Church of Vista for nearly 60 years. Lawrence was an active member who selflessly contributed his time and artistic talent wherever it was needed. He designed and made the alter display cloth in the first formal church sanctuary. When the church moved to its present location, he created all of the stained glass windows and countless wall decorations that adorn the Church interior and the beautiful reception areas. His physical presence may be gone, but his spirit will live on through all of his many artistic contributions. You can feel the gift of his time with us as you look out through all of the beautiful windows of the church.Lawrence was passionate about his family, cars, and art. He drove somewhat on the fast side and could tear down and reassemble his old yellow Porsche in his sleep. He was a gentle, generous man who always brought out the best in people. During his career as a teacher, it was the children and his love for teaching them that motivated him.Lawrence's family and friends are grateful for the years they had with this loving and generous man.A memorial service for him will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2:00 PM, at the United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S Melrose Drive, Vista, California. A reception to celebrate Lawrence's life will follow at the same location.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Lawrence's name to one of your favorite charities.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019