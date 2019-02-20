|
Lawrence Larry' Boerner August 3, 1929 - February 3, 2019 El Cajon Lawrence "Larry" Boerner passed peacefully on Sunday, February 3rd. He was laid to rest February 18th at El Camino Memorial Park. Born and raised in East County and a lifelong resident of San Diego, Larry developed and operated a number of small business including Solar Patio, Safe-T-Care auto repair, and was a general contractor and home builder. His gold prospecting hobby became a serious venture and he filed a number of mining claims in the Southern California desert. After his contracting and prospecting years, he focused on studying the stock market and became a technical stock trader. He continued his passion for savvy investing by participating in the private mortgage business until his passing. Larry was preceded in death by his father Lawrence and mother Amelia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Patricia, sister Janice (Lettera), children Nancy, Robert, Craig, and Christine, and loving grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019