|
|
Lawrence David Larry' Resnick November 14, 1945 - January 14, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe Larry' was born to Marcella and Max Resnick in New York City. He attended Queens College CUNY, where he received his BA in mathematics, and New York University, receiving his MSEE in Computer Sciences.Larry met his future wife, Barbara Gurnee, at archery camp in 1965, where he quickly proposed. They were married in Hawthorne, New Jersey, on June 7, 1969. They lived in NYC for three years while Larry worked as a computer programmer. In 1972, they put backpacking equipment in their sports car and took off across the country looking for a better place to live where they found Southern California, San Diego County. His happiest times were spent with friends, family, and their German Shepherd dogs at home in Rancho Santa Fe. He continued his high tech career developing software at General Atomics, Solar Turbine, and SAIC. Larry is survived by Barbara, his wife of 50 years; daughters, Sharon Wronski and Marcella Ragan, and grandchildren, Isaac, Kendall, Bronwyn, Summer, and Taylor.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020