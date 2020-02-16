|
Lawrence Douglas Laurie' Rogers 1941 - 2020 Solana Beach Our father, Lawrence Laurie', passed peacefully at Silverado Memory Care Center in Encinitas, CA, with family at his side, after a long battle with Lewy Body Disease. Laurie was born to Howard and Eileen Rogers in Montreal, Canada, in 1941, where he grew up and attended McGill University. He met and married his wife Joy of 56 years. They then lived and worked in England and Switzerland before returning to Canada. After finishing his PhD in Numerical Analysis at the University of Waterloo, the family moved to Del Mar, California. Laurie worked for over 35 years in computer research and development, starting out as a teacher and professor, using punch cards for programming. From there, he moved into industry, leading an array of hardware and software development projects - from data storage systems to social network gaming platforms with animated avatars. Under his leadership, he opened research labs in Europe, Israel, and Japan. He was passionate about his contributions to rewarding projects such as NASA's GRAIL mission satellite launch, which included Sally Ride Science's MoonKAM experiment to engage school children around the world in lunar exploration. As an avid sailor, Laurie's adventures included sailing in the 1963 Dragon World Cup, building a dingy in the basement, training his children to be crew for racing his Thistle, and later being demoted to "Captain" as he and his wife Joy "the Admiral" took off into the sunset, sailing on their boat "Freelance" for more than five years along the coasts of North and Central America, making many friends along the way. Laurie will be remembered for his exceptional kindness, compassion, and gentle sense of humor. He was a friend to all, including all the times he embarrassed his children befriending TSA agents and strangers in lines. Laurie is survived by his sister, Roberta Innes (and family); wife, Joy; children, Carlin (Amy) Rogers, and Elaine Rogers; nephew Loren (Nicole) Henry, and grandchildren, Haley, Nick, Dominic, Sebastian, Ella, and Harper. He was the rock of the family and will be in our hearts forever.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Laurie's name to either of the following organizations to further research and understanding of Lewy Body and Parkinson related disorders:Brain Support Network (brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/) 650-814-0848 (also consider a brain donation to this group if you, or a loved one, have any brain related neurodegenerative disease)Michael J Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org) 800-708-7644Special thanks and appreciation for all the loving care from the amazing community at Silverado.A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020