Lawrence E. Goodpaster November 14, 1940 - July 1, 2019 SAN DIEGO Lawrence E. Goodpaster, a resident of San Diego, California, passed away on July 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Goodpaster was born November 14, 1940 in Polksville, Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from high school. While stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot in San Diego, Mr. Goodpaster met Valerie Warren, and the couple was married on March 26, 1961. They attended Kansas State University, where Mr. Goodpaster earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Physical Education in 1965, and a year later earned a Master's degree. After returning to San Diego in the late 1960's, Mr. Goodpaster taught high school, and coached football at Ramona High School, and Monte Vista High School. His teaching career spanned 40 years. Mr. Goodpaster will be deeply missed by the many friends and family who loved him.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Valerie W. Goodpaster, his daughter, Amy Goodpaster Strebe and his son-in-law, Gary L. Strebe of Arlington, Virginia, his grandchildren, Abbie Strebe and Spencer Strebe of Arlington, Virginia, and his sister, Joyce Rose of Salt Lick, Kentucky.A funeral service for Mr. Goodpaster will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to at (800) 708-7644 or email [email protected] and to St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019