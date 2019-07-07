San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary
3655 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 295-2177
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church
La Jolla, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Goodpaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Goodpaster


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. Goodpaster Obituary
Lawrence E. Goodpaster November 14, 1940 - July 1, 2019 SAN DIEGO Lawrence E. Goodpaster, a resident of San Diego, California, passed away on July 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mr. Goodpaster was born November 14, 1940 in Polksville, Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from high school. While stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot in San Diego, Mr. Goodpaster met Valerie Warren, and the couple was married on March 26, 1961. They attended Kansas State University, where Mr. Goodpaster earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Physical Education in 1965, and a year later earned a Master's degree. After returning to San Diego in the late 1960's, Mr. Goodpaster taught high school, and coached football at Ramona High School, and Monte Vista High School. His teaching career spanned 40 years. Mr. Goodpaster will be deeply missed by the many friends and family who loved him.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Valerie W. Goodpaster, his daughter, Amy Goodpaster Strebe and his son-in-law, Gary L. Strebe of Arlington, Virginia, his grandchildren, Abbie Strebe and Spencer Strebe of Arlington, Virginia, and his sister, Joyce Rose of Salt Lick, Kentucky.A funeral service for Mr. Goodpaster will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to at (800) 708-7644 or email [email protected] and to St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary
Download Now