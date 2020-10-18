1/1
Lawrence Evan Welch
Lawrence Evan 'Larry' Welch
August 9, 1963 - October 2, 2020
San Diego
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Larry Welch at the age of 57. Larry was born in New York City but was a life-long Californian. He played baseball at Lakewood High School and UC Santa Barbara, graduating with a BA in history in 1986. Mr. Welch was a gifted teacher at Arroyo High School in Los Angeles, Rincon Middle School in Escondido and most recently at Conway Elementary School in Escondido where he taught sixth grade. Larry adored his family, wife of 27 years Dawn and daughters Erin Thompson (Robert) and Haley Welch. He was a proud grandfather to Tanzen and Alexandria Thompson.Larry is survived by his parents, Mary Townsend and Peter Welch, and his stepfather Mike Townsend. He leaves siblings Katheryn Klein (Mike), Peter Welch (Brandy), Matthew Welch (Emmanuelle), Gillian Townsend, and Bethany Alessi (Randall) and nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncle, all deeply saddened by his passing.A memorial service was held at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego. An on-line memorial is available at www.mem.com Donations in his name may be made to the American Heart Association, UCSB Baseball Program, or the Hammerhead Living Scholar Fund and UCSB.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
