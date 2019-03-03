Lawrence P. Obie' Oblinger May 28, 1925 - February 6, 2019 San Diego Lawrence P. Oblinger (Obie), 93, peacefully passed away at home with family on February 6. Obie was a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer who continued his career with the Naval Ocean System Center at the Submarine Underwater Sea Lab. He was instrumental in the development of equipment enabling submarines to break through ice caps in the Arctic Ocean. Obie was preceded in death by his wife Patricia and son Michael. He is survived by children Larry (Marilyn), Nancy, Evelyn (Philip) Halterman, Terri Steinhauer, John (Vicky), and Steve (Kimberly). Obie had many grandkids, nieces and nephews and is further survived by older brother Fr. Joe Oblinger and sister Mabel Kaney plus a younger brother, Louie Oblinger. The family is extremely grateful for the outstanding assistance provided by Sonata Hospice, St. Charles Church and the Trident Society. A memorial service will be held at Ft. Rosecrans Memorial Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on March 13, 2019. Obie's ashes will be scattered at sea off the coast of San Diego per his wishes. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019