Lawrence Lory' Sadick January 14, 1927 - October 2, 2019 SAN DIEGO Born January 14, 1927, with great sadness Lawrence Sadick passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019.He was predeceased by his wife and soulmate, Eileen of 48 years, in 1998. Lory will be deeply missed by his four children, Lesly Schmid and her husband, Ed, Claudia Davis and her husband, Jim, Greg Sadick and his wife, Linda, and Scott Sadick and his wife, Cathy. He was deeply loved by his six grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Daniel, Laura, Sara and Jacob. And he was blessed with six great-grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews. Lory was a pillar to his family and known for his selfless generosity. After graduation from Garfield High School and the University of Washington, he proudly served the U.S Navy (1943-1944) and was a World War II veteran.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019