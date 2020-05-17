Lawrence Victor Sousa-Damazio
Lawrence Victor Sousa-Damazio June 8, 1924 - May 12, 2020 SAN DIEGO Lawrence Victor "Vic" Sousa-Damazio born June 8, 1924, in San Diego, CA. Died May 12, 2020. Vic grew up in Hemmitt, CA. He enlisted in the Navy on November 11, 1942, and served in the Pacific. While in the navy, he boxed (light-wt). He served on three ships, the USS Ammen (DD 527), Steamer Bay (CVE 87), and Robert K. Huntington (DD 781). He was present at the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay. He received a Purple Heart and Victory Medal World War II. After the war, Vic worked as a dairyman until he retired, and was known as a world-class milker, capable of managing any size herd, with John Mann stating that Vic "knows his cows." He is survived by his oldest daughter, Vicki Johnson, his son, Timothy Souza, step-daughter, Victoria A, and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie, his father, Antonio DeSousa-Damazio, his mother, Iria (Edith) Correia, brothers, John and Joe, sister, Mary, his sons, David and Jonathan, and daughters, Elizabeth and Kathyleen.

