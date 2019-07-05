Lee Arthur Hall February 17, 1929 - June 27, 2019 SAN DIEGO Lee was born February 17, 1929 in Chicago, Il to Iola Rose (Carter) and Lee Artis Hall. He died peacefully at home on June 27, 2019, at the happy age of 90. Lee enlisted in the Navy June 1946 and served as part of the World War II European Occupation Forces, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was transferred to San Diego, Ca in 1964, after promotion to Master Chief Radar Man and assigned to the Admiral's Staff Commander Cruiser Destroyer Flotilla 11. He retired, from the Navy in 1967, made San Diego his home, and went to work at the Department of Defense. He worked there for 17 years in Information Technology management. During that time, he traveled extensively throughout the United States on his "Blue Highway" trips. Lee received a California Teaching Credential for Computers and Related Technologies and taught in many of the local colleges. He served as Minister Emeritus at the Free Sacred Trinity Church and spent more than 25 years enjoying the art of healthy eating, that he learned at Optimum Health Institute of Lemon Grove.In July 1999 Lee married his second wife, Barbara. Together they traveled all over the world and especially loved cruising, meeting new people and hanging out with family and dear friends.Lee is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Leesa Hall of Juneau, AK, his son, Jay Schutzman of Bonita, CA, and granddaughter, Alexis Hall of Seattle, WA. He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He leaves many friends and family to cherish the memories they made with him over the decades.He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his first wife, Esther, his sister, Barbara Roland, his brother, Delbert Hall, son, Larry E. Hall and grandson, Larry Hall Jr.We will miss Lee's giving ways, his great wit, his heartwarming smile, his commitment to the Navy, and most of all, his love for his family and friends.Lee's services will be Monday July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at San Rafael Catholic Church, 17252 Bernardo Center Dr. San Diego, CA 92128.His viewing is Sunday July 7, 2019 1pm 5pm at Funeraria Del Angel (formally Humphrey Mortuary), 753 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA.Military Honors will be at Miramar National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Breast Cancer Walk. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 5, 2019