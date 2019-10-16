|
Lee B. Thibadeau January 28, 1945 - October 12, 2019 SAN MARCOS Lee B. Thibadeau, former mayor of San Marcos, peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on October 13, 2019. Lee is survived by Robbi, his loving wife of 54 years and daughters, Traci Lee Barnhill (husband Bill), Mona Lynn Hall (husband Ryan), six grandchildren: Alexys Hall, Brayton "Buddy" Thibadeau Hall, Chandler Hall, Brigette Lee Barnhill, Brody Lee Thibadeau Barnhill, and Bryler Jesse Lee Barnhill.Lee also leaves behind his sister, Renee Thibadeau and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Cathy Given. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Marjorie Thibodeau and his brother, Bud.There will be a celebration of his life on October 20 at 2:30 PM at the Summit Church located at 292 E. Barham Drive, San Marcos. Casual Hawaiian attire. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Good Days Chronic Disease Fund, Tax ID (61-1462062) https://www.mygooddays.org.Lee and Robbi came to San Marcos in 1974, to raise their family. Both of his daughters attended school in San Marcos and graduated from Cal State University, San Marcos.Concerned about public safety, Lee became a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in 1975. Lee helped put computers in the Sheriff cars, started the first Neighborhood Policing Program in San Diego County, and brought the Sheriff substation to San Marcos. In 2001, Lee was honored as Reserve Deputy Sheriff of the year after 25 years of service.Lee cared about people and his community and served on the San Marcos City Council from 1980, until elected Mayor in 1986, where he served until 1995, and again as councilman 2000 to 2004. Among his many accomplishments were helping to bring Cal State University to San Marcos, San Marcos Civic Center, acquired funding to widen highway 78, and numerous road and facility improvement projects that helped shape the city.Lee retired in 2012, as Director of Marketing at Paramount Petroleum after 50 years in the petroleum and asphalt industry. In his retirement he worked as a real estate advisor, tax consultant and property manager.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019