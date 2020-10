Robbi, I am so sorry for your loss. I was a new loan officer with Anaheim Savings and facilitated a home loan for you two probably in 79-80. I remembered you both and saw Lee many years later in political circles and was so impressed with his energy and optimism, which is hard to maintain in political life. Obviously he was a man with a strong life partner and that is why I remembered you both. God now has a tremendously energetic angel!

Warm regards....

C.J. Pinckard

Acquaintance