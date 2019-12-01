|
|
Lee Keller Howeth December 17, 1945 - November 20, 2019 San Diego Lee Keller Howeth was a good man. He passed from this earth on November 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Lee was a true gentleman - a kind and compassionate man. Born in Los Angeles on December 17, 1945, to Jane and Herb Howeth, he graduated from Glendale High School (1963) and UCLA (1967). Lee had a 35-year career working for the County of San Diego, Department of Social Services starting as an Eligibility Worker and retiring as an Assistant District Manager.Lee was passionate about his family and friends. He dearly loved his wife, Jennifer Brimhall Howeth, and son, Sam Howeth, and his sister, Elizabeth Murray, and her family. Lee had friends spanning his lifetime, and he cherished every one of them. He took the time to maintain these precious friendships, many times traveling cross-country for a visit. Lee's friends and family filled his whole life with love and affection, and for this, we are incredibly grateful.Lee loved history, travel, skiing, acting, and playing the saxophone; he loved bridge and attending SDSU basketball games with the guys. He and Jenny were very enthusiastic members of their couples' book club. He was fortunate to be able to travel to Costa Rica, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and nearly all the United States. Through his many travels, he found a special place in his heart for Venice, Italy, and the Grand Canyon National Park, both of which he had the opportunity to visit numerous times with his wife and son. Lee was an avid reader and could usually be found in his favorite living room chair, book in hand, ready to tell you about what he'd read so far.He had a love of theater, which he shared with his family, enjoying numerous plays over the years. In his retirement, he found added joy in taking the stage, and nothing was more exciting to him than performing or watching his friends perform. Lee had the opportunity to perform in many plays, including All My Sons and The Third Wave, as well as several commercials. Lee's passion for acting was matched only by the pleasure he took in being with his family, and his absence will be a cut that is sharp, deep, and felt by all those whose lives he has touched.Lee is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Brimhall Howeth; his son, Sam Howeth; his sister, Elizabeth Murray (Bruce Murray); nieces and nephews; Thomas Murray, Emily Murray, Casey Pollastrini, Blair Mischner, Jessie Pollastrini; and his sisters-in-law, Rebecca Pollastrini and Nancy Brimhall; and loving cousins, extended family and friends.Many thanks to the Kaiser Hospice team for their compassionate care as Lee battled pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at the Kensington Community Church. In lieu of flowers, Lee would have loved donations to your favorite community theatre. http://www.sandiegotheatreworld.com/directory.php
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019