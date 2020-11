As a euphonium player in the Kearny Mesa Concert Band, I sat near Lee during band rehearsals. Years ago, he used to go with us for after band rehearsal pow-wows at Bennigan's, back when Jim Romeo was our conductor. He was a pleasant and decent man with enjoyable stories about his family life. I did not know he was active in Community Theater until after he finished his last production. I was an avid thespian in high school and wish that I could have heard him talk about his acting experiences. We played many, many numbers together in the Kearny Mesa Band, and those of us who have been in the band for a while miss Lee and his tenor sax. It was a privilege to have known Lee, and I shall remember him fondly.

Lon Cumberworth