|
|
Lee Maurice Holmes December 25, 1930 - December 12, 2019 San Diego Lee Maurice Holmes, born December 25, 1930 in Quantico, Virginia, died peacefully in San Diego on December 12, 2019 at the age of 88. He was the son of General Maurice Gardner Holmes, USMC, and Mary Alice Schmelzer. He attended the Point Loma High School in San Diego and graduated with honors from the United States Naval Academy in 1952. He earned a Masters in Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He served as President of Guam Cable TV, Hit Radio 100, KFVE-TV, and Pacific Color Press; and as a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife Ann Silliman Holmes of San Diego. He was married to the late Joan Snyder Holmes who passed away from cancer on February 1, 2007, after fifty-one and a half (51 1/2) years of marriage. They had two sons, Bryan Lee Holmes of Nashville, Tennessee, and Mark Snyder Holmes of Portola Valley, California, and three grandchildren, Gardner Repass Holmes, George Wiley Holmes and Quinn Peck Snyder Holmes, all of Portola Valley, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019