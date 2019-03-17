Resources More Obituaries for Leeland Lovaas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leeland Morris Lovaas

Obituary Condolences Flowers Leeland Morris Lovaas March 19, 1935 - February 23, 2019 Fallbrook/Bonsall On March 19, 1935, Leeland Morris Lovaas was born in Long Beach, CA, to Arnold and Wilma Lovaas. At the age of two, Lee's family moved to Santa Ana, CA, where Lee attended grammar and junior high schools. Upon graduation from junior high school in 1950, the family moved to Las Vegas, NV, where Lee graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1953.Lee enjoyed competing in various sports, but favored football the most. He was selected as the Nevada All State Quarterback in 1953. He attended Arizona State University and Denver University receiving a BA degree in chemistry from Denver University in 1957. In 1963, Lee received his DDS degree from the University of Missouri/Kansas City School of Dentistry. Following graduation from dental school, the family returned to Las Vegas where he practiced dentistry for over 30 years.In 1956, Lee and Sybil Jones of Las Vegas were married and blessed with four wonderful children: Daniel, Laurinda, Katharine and Christine.In 1982, Lee and Helen Bartlett Hudson of Bonsall, CA, were married and spent the following 31 years enjoying family, good friends, travel and actively supporting the communities of Fallbrook and Bonsall.Lee is survived by his children, Daniel (Laura) Lovaas, Katharine (Troy) Johnson, Christine Lovaas; eight grandchildren, Eric, Julia, Drew and Grace Lovaas, Christian, Dylan and Audrey Gunter and Annalee Johnson; a brother, Phil Lovaas (Gayle), and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen; daughter, Laurinda Lovaas, and his brother, Dean Lovaas.Lee was rarely idle! Over the ensuing years he was involved in many projects and hobbies such as hunting, fishing, golf, skiing, woodworking and restoring old automobiles. Some of his favorite times were playing golf with his son and grandsons.Lee was constantly pursuing his ambitious bucket list which included parachuting from an airplane, soloing three different airplanes on his 16th birthday and playing some of the fine golf courses in the United States -- the most coveted being two rounds with his son Daniel at Augusta National.Graveside services will be held at Eternal Hills in Oceanside. A memorial service and reception will be held at Emmanuel Faith Community Church, Escondido, at 12:30 pm on Monday, March 18th. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries