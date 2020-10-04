1/1
Leigh Ann Howard
Leigh Ann Howard
May 14, 1942 - September 3, 2020
Fallbrook
Leigh Ann was an avid animal lover and this passion led her to Cal Poly SLO to further her interest in animal husbandry. After graduating she managed Rancho Jonata where she fell in love with Thoroughbreds and racing. She became president of CTBA and was on the board of several other farm and horse groups. She was an integral part of the Thoroughbred industry and nothing made her happier than encouraging others to join in her equine pursuits.All this while managing San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall and being an owner, trainer and breeder of Thoroughbreds until her retirement in Fallbrook where she maintained a small farm.She was married to Gene Cunningham until his passing in 2008.She is survived by her brother, John and cousins, Sherry and Betty Faust.She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family who would appreciate any donations made to Cal Poly (http://bit.ly/calpolyhowardmemorial) to fund scholarships for others with her same interests, in her honor.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
