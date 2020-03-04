Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Ogier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila Christiane Ogier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leila Christiane Ogier Obituary
Leila Christiane Ogier OCEANSIDE Leila Christiane Ogier, a resident of Oceanside, passed away on February 20, one day after turning 91. Leila immigrated to the US in 1946, from France and Lebanon and was a French singer in the 50s and 60s. Although her memory declined in the last few years, she never forgot the words to her favorite song, La Vie en Rose.Her husband, Herbert L. Ogier, who died in 2002, received a Bronze Star as Commander of the USS Maddox in the 1964, Gulf of Tonkin incident.She is survived by her children, Danielle, Paul, and Richard, and her daughter, Guy Barrow from a previous marriage.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -