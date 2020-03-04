|
Leila Christiane Ogier OCEANSIDE Leila Christiane Ogier, a resident of Oceanside, passed away on February 20, one day after turning 91. Leila immigrated to the US in 1946, from France and Lebanon and was a French singer in the 50s and 60s. Although her memory declined in the last few years, she never forgot the words to her favorite song, La Vie en Rose.Her husband, Herbert L. Ogier, who died in 2002, received a Bronze Star as Commander of the USS Maddox in the 1964, Gulf of Tonkin incident.She is survived by her children, Danielle, Paul, and Richard, and her daughter, Guy Barrow from a previous marriage.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020