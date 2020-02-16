|
Leith Ramsey Clotfelter January 16, 2020 San Diego Leith Ramsey Clotfelter passed away at her home, at age 81, on January 16, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.Leith Ogle Ramsey was born in La Jolla to Charles and Leith Ramsey and had two siblings, sister Liz (Smith) and brother Charles Ramsey. Leith was educated at the Bishops School, Endicott College, and the University of Vienna. She was a nurse in Bavaria for one year after college. Leith met Tom Clotfelter, and the two of them enjoyed a love of the outdoors, Baja California and angling. The two of them alone or with friends travelled extensively through Baja California and mainland Mexico becoming Mexican aficionados.'Leith devoted most of her life to philanthropic organizations volunteering countless hours and hosted countless fundraisers. Over the years, Leith became the chairwoman of the Junior League of San Diego, the chairwoman of the Country Friends, and was a board member of the Museum of Man for six years, in addition to supporting her husband Tom's volunteerism with Ducks Unlimited, the San Elijo Lagoon Foundation (Leith and Tom were one of four original founders of the preservation of the San Elijo Lagoon) and many others. One memorable charity event saw Leith and sister Liz winning first place out of fifteen gourmet 'test kitchens' for the legendary March-of-Dimes 'Gourmet Gala' judged by none other than Jacque Pepin himself.Leith and Liz loved to acquire authentic Mexican treasures in the form of pottery, tableware, tapestries, and handmade dresses and entertain in style. After winning such an illustrious cooking competition, their alibi was set, and they would fly to Mexico almost annually with a group of friends to find more authentic Mexican treasures. Other adventures in Baja was an annual seven-day roundtrip mule ride to remote cave painting sites in central Baja with legendary Baja cowboys as guides.Leith was fortunate to spend the last 17 years of her life with Bruce Jackson. Leith and Bruce traveled extensively together most often to the East Cape, Scotland, and the Bahamas, where Bruce had sailed many times. Leith and Bruce relished the opportunity to organize their families and nine grandchildren at the iconic Sweet Grass Ranch for an annual week of riding horses in the breathtaking Crazy Mountains where Leith's parents owned the Buffalo Jump Ranch for 30+ years. Leith's life was defined by her boundless energy and creativity, her flair, authenticity, and sophistication. Her greatest gift was her innate ability to connect people and help them in any way that she could, she was a legendary rainmaker or as her sister Liz, said it best, "Leith was the cowbell!"Leith is survived by sons, Cutter H. Clotfelter, and Chaco R. Clotfelter; siblings, Elizabeth Smith, and Charles Ramsey, and six grandchildren. The family thanks caregiver Betty Gil for her exemplary care of Leith in her home literally 24/7 over the past six months. A celebration of life for Leith and her late second husband, Bruce Jackson, will be held at her home on Saturday, March 28, at 3 p.m. If you knew Leith, please join us to celebrate her life through photos, food and toasts. Please contact [email protected] or call 858-405-4801 for more information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020