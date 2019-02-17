Lenore Phelan McKinnon 1930 - 2019 San Diego/Carlsbad Lenore McKinnon, a longtime resident of San Diego and Carlsbad, passed away on January 10, 2019 in Huntington Beach, California. After graduation from Santa Monica High School, Lenore worked for a short time at Douglas Aircraft Company where she met the love of her life, Bob McKinnon (passed in 2014). They had a long distance romance while Lenore embarked on her dream job as a flight attendant for TWA. Soon after, they married and lovingly brought three children into the world. As the mother of three kids, Lenore's love for education blossomed and led her to complete a bachelor's degree, and two Masters' Degrees (SDSU). She was a dedicated professor, working into her early 80's teaching generations of community college students in Marriage and Family Issues at ECC, City College, Mesa College and continuing education centers such as Hoover. Lenore's voluntary endeavors included supporting Bob in efforts to "Save the Canyons" in the City of San Diego. She served as a founding member of the San Diego Civilian Advisory Board on Police Practices. She also helped the American Federation of Teachers Guild 1931 in its initial and ongoing efforts to organize both full and part-time "freeway flier" teachers.More than anything, Lenore loved the lasting friendships she developed while participating in organizations for retired flight attendants. She attended her last TWA Clipped Wings luncheon with these lifelong friends just a few months ago.Lenore is survived by her sister Pauline Hall, her daughter Maureen Hopson, son Matthew, son Michael, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be said for Lenore by longtime family friend Father Michael Robinson at 1 p.m. on March 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 6628 Santa Isabel St., Carlsbad, CA 92009. An informal reception will follow in the church hall. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary