Leo Asaro 1923 - 2019 La Mesa Leo Asaro was born on July 31, 1923 in San Diego, California. He was the youngest of five children, born to Andrew and Maria Asaro. He attended San Diego High School. During WWII, he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Shamrock Bay. He was on the first crew to serve on this ship. He saw combat action in both the Mediterranean Sea in 1944-1945 and the South Pacific through the end of the war. After being discharged in 1946 from the Navy, Leo returned to work as a commercial tuna fisherman. In 1951, through mutual friends he met the love of his life, Marie Genna. They were married in April, 1952 and shortly thereafter, bought a new home in La Mesa. It was about this time, Leo left being a commercial fisherman and went into construction for several years. This would serve him well. Over the next ten years as their family grew with the birth of three girls, he would add another bedroom and family room to the house. Leo left the construction Industry in 1958 to work for Safeway. He would work there for 27 years retiring from Safeway in 1985. Leo passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by his family, daughters, relatives and grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Marie, three daughters- Maria, Trina, and JoAnn, his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The funeral mass will begin Saturday March 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church on 1668 State Street, San Diego. He will be interned immediately following Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery located at 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church memorial fund. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary