Leo Francis Doherty Jr. April 14, 1937 - July 5, 2020 El Cajon On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Leo Francis Doherty Jr. loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed away at age 83. Leo was born on April 14,1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Leo and Helen Doherty. On Feb 15th 1958, he married Elaine Joan Davis and settled in San Diego to raise their Family. In 1954 at age 17, following in his father's footsteps, Leo became a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #230. Leo was a proud member of the Union for 65 years, where he contributed to many of San Diego's landmarks such as Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Leo was first and foremost a family man spending much of his time traveling with his family throughout Baja, creating lifelong memories and unforgettable adventures. Leo also shared his passion for the ocean with all of his grandchildren spending countless summers at La Jolla Cove. Leo was preceded in death by his wife Elaine and youngest son Leo. He is survived by his Sister Eva, son Michael, daughter-in-law Leslie, daughter Colleen, son-in law Sam, grandchildren Joelle, Michelle, Carrie and Trent, great grandchildren Samuel, Isaiah, Ava, Grace and Elle. Services will be held on Wednesday July 22nd, at 11:00 am, El Cajon Cemetery 2080 Dehesa Rd. El Cajon, CA



