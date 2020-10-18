Leo John Momsen
September 8, 1935 - January 23, 2020
San Diego
Leo John Momsen, age 84, passed away January 23, 2020 with his family and caregivers at his side. He was born September 8, 1935 in El Paso, Texas to Leo, Sr. and Helen (Harris) Momsen. As a young lad, Leo enjoyed riding and showing horses. In his 20's and 30's, he was an avid skier (water and snow) and parasailer. He was also known to skate board down the Civic Center parking structure ramp in downtown San Diego. Leo was very talented at wood working and crafted many things with precision, including tables, furniture, drawers and shelves. He could make whatever he needed. He loved Mexican food, Krispy Kreme donuts, Johnny Cash, reading the newspaper, the stock market, weather-watching, cats, cinnamon rolls and mariachi music. Leo received his high school diploma at the New Mexico Military Institute in 1953. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at the University of Notre Dame in 1957. In 1960, he received his law degree from University of California Hastings College of Law. In the 60's, he was Chief Counsel at Union Title Insurance Company in San Diego. In the late 60's to early 70's, he practiced law in private practice. From 1973 until his retirement in 1997, he was Corporate Vice President and Legal Counsel at Foodmaker Inc./Jack in the Box.Leo was married in the early 60's to his first wife, Marian Jones, and had two children, Karen and Leo III. After they parted, he married Kathleen Dawson (1967 - 1972). In 1986, he married Janet Parks. Janet and Leo loved Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they lived full time from 1997-2001. They then returned to San Diego where they spent the rest of their lives together. Leo and Janet loved to travel. They visited Spain, cruised down the Danube, and took many road trips across the southwest. Leo is survived by children Karen Recabaren (Warner), and Leo Momsen, III; step-son Terry Parks (Christine), and step-daughter Polly (Fred); grandchildren Kyra, Sydney, Sophia, Skylar, Sariah, Joanna (Blake), and Elijah (Brooklynn); and great-grandchild, Joanna Sofia. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia (John), niece Sara, nephews Patrick and Michael (Virginia). He is predeceased by his wife Janet (2018), his mother Helen (1994) and his father Leo Sr. (1957).Special thanks to caregivers Patty Beraza, Selma Marquez and Linda Lee.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Diego Rescue Mission, Feeding San Diego, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
