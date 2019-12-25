Home

Leona Plummer September 24, 1921 - December 21, 2019 San Diego Sadly, the passing of Leona Weigandt Plummer must be announced. Leona died peacefully at her San Diego residence on Saturday with family by her side. Leona lived a full life as a professional educator, wife, mother and grandmother since growing up on a farm in Colorado. Her education began in a one room school and she became the first in her family to attend college. Leona worked her way through Northern Colorado State University, then assisted faculty at colleges in Ohio and Pennsylvania. In 1952 she and her husband, Reverend Clark W. Plummer, moved to San Diego. She became a faculty member in the community college system, received a graduate degree from San Diego State University and was an active congregation member at Pacific Portal Community Church. After retirement and the death of her husband, Leona remained active in the California Teacher Association. She stayed in contact with numerous students and colleagues from her long career, who will remember her as a dedicated educator and loyal friend. Her grandchildren will remember her as a doting and generous "Gramona." Donations may be sent in her honor to the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) scholarship fund, a program she proudly supported for many years: CalRTA Scholarship Foundation, SD Area XI Division 4, PO Box 33421, San Diego, CA 92163.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019
