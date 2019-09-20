|
Leonard Jay Lenny' Blankartz Quincy, Florida Leonard "Lenny" Blankartz, 59, passed away on August 29, 2019 at his home in Quincy, FL. He was the son of Robert Blankartz (predeceased) and Victoria Blankartz (predeceased). Lenny was born on July 8, 1960 in Montebello, California and grew up in San Diego. He graduated from Granite Hills High School in 1979 in El Cajon. He moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1993 and eventually moved to the Miller Farm in Quincy. He was an expert finish carpenter who specialized in custom cabinets and trim. He worked with many building contractors and delivered superior workmanship. Lenny was amazing in his trade.He is survived by his two sisters, Cynthia "Cindy" Price, Ann Adams and two brothers, Dean Blankartz, William "Billy" Blankartz and 12 nieces and nephews.Full of charming wit, Lenny was one of a kind with a love of family and friends. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at the San Diego Mission; 10:30 rosary and 11:00 mass. July 8, 1960 - August 29, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019