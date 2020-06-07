Leonard Kahan August 14, 1947 - April 23, 2020 San Diego Leonard Kahan passed away on April 23, 2020, due to complications associated with liver cancer. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.A native of San Diego, California, Leonard was born on August 14, 1947, to Morrie and Frances Kahan. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1965 and San Diego State University in 1971, earning a B.A. in Music. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America Omicron Epsilon. During his High School and college years, Leonard became an accomplished musician playing trombone in band, orchestra, marching, and pep bands. He also performed with several local dance bands, including The Dimensions at local night clubs.He moved to Portland, Oregon, and married his wife April in 1983. He worked in the auto parts delivery business for 25 years. An entertaining person, he enjoyed the interaction with transmission warehouse customers. Leonard loved camping with his family at Cape Lookout State Park during Summer.Leonard is survived by his wife, April, of 37 years; son, Richard; brother, Kenneth; and sister, Paula.



