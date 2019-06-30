|
LeRoy Cecil Barton November 23, 1928 - June 8, 2019 Fallbrook, CA On June 8, 2019, LeRoy Cecil Barton passed away at age 90.Lee, like his Father W.H. Barton, successfully owned and operated Chevrolet dealerships. He later retired to a quiet life in Fallbrook where he enjoyed golf with his friends and family at San Luis Rey Downs. Above all else, Lee Barton was a devoted family man. He loved his family and always put their needs ahead of his own. Parents often comment they would give their lives to protect their kids. Lee Barton didn't say it; he did it. Lee Barton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Ruth Barton; daughters, Laurie Barton, Kristen Barton Krohnfeldt, and sons, David and Michael Barton. Rest in peace Lion of the Barton Family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019