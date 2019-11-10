|
|
LeRoy Edwards June 15, 1924 - October 7, 2019 Alpine, CA LeRoy Edwards went home to Jesus on October 7, 2019. He is survived by his three children, Bruce Edwards (Nancy), Patty Prescott and Debbie Lukesh (Rick); his eight grandchildren, Dee Moore, Shelly Edwards, Deric Prescott, Melanie Reed, Brandon Edwards, Todd Lukesh, Staci Edwards, and Leilani Robertson; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Margaret Farmer, Gene Miles and Mary Alice Edwards. LeRoy was born at home, in Webster County, Mississippi, to Eugene and Alice Edwards. After graduating from Eupora High School in 1941, he entered the Civil Service and in 1944 he transferred to Hawaii, where he met the love of his life, Josephine Aiona. They were married for 63 years and lived in Imperial Beach, CA. LeRoy was employed with Rohr Industries for 32 years. More recently he was a Senior Volunteer for the Chula Vista Police Department. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, on November 16th at Quest Church, 9590 Chocolate Summit Dr. in El Cajon. A special thank you to Alpine View Lodge where LeRoy spent his last months in the company of many loving, caring friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019