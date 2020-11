Oh Dad, I miss you so much! It's hard not hearing your voice and I so miss your daily phone calls. I know you're in Heaven with Mom and you're pain free. Please continue to watch over your family. You were so loved by your family and friends. You were the best Father, Husband and Friend. I will always cherish your memory and stories you would share with me. God bless you Dad!

Love, Debby

Debbie Lukesh