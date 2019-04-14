Lesley Burt Pelstring August 29, 1949 - March 8, 2019 Carlsbad Lesley Pelstring was a beautiful and loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She died in her sleep at Carlsbad, CA, after a 9 month fight with cancer. Born Lesley Margo Burt in Englewood, NJ to Monta and Valerie Burt, she was raised in a Doylestown, PA, by parents that encouraged her adventurous and independent spirit. She was an athlete in high school excelling in field hockey in a time when few girls participated in sports. She was accepted to American University in Washington, DC and graduated with a degree in International Affairs. She met her husband Stephen while a senior and they were married a year after graduation. They traveled extensively and lived in 14 places during their 28 years in the Navy.Lesley raised four exceptional children with her husband giving them the same independent spirit and confidence that she learned from her parents. She raised them with unmatched support organizing a neighborhood babysitting co-op, being a voting member of the PTA executive committee, serving as her children's soccer and baseball teams' mother, becoming the Ombudsman for the families of her husband's submarines, leading the Cub Scouts and Brownies for her children, and happily accepting the duties of class volunteer for most of their school activities. Lesley was a person who made a friend of everyone she met; she became a mentor for countless associates; and she made lifelong friendships everywhere she lived. Lesley had tremendous creative ability and made wonderful gifts with her sewing, knitting, and ceramic skills. She gave of her time and talent generously and many of her gifts have become family heirlooms.She is survived by her devoted husband, Stephen, of 47 years, their four exceptional children (and their exceptional spouses), Jeremy (Ellen), Amanda (Rogelio), Samantha, and Kevin (Carissa), their four beautiful grandchildren, Ruthie, Rogelio, Carter, and Elliott, her three loving siblings, Melanie, Monta, and Stephanie, and many nieces and nephews. Lesley's family was her joy. She will always be missed. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary