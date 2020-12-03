Leslie Alice Savage

January 31, 1926 - November 26, 2020

Clairemont

Leslie Alice Savage (ne Burridge) passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day at age 94, just a few hours after sending love by telephone to her children and grandchildren.Leslie was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, the only child of Alice and Lawrence Burridge. After graduating high school, Leslie joined the Cadet Nursing Corps, providing care for soldiers injured in WWII. Following nursing school, Leslie attended Dubuque College in Iowa, where she was the school nurse, and where she met her former late husband Herbert Savage. After the war, Leslie visited a nursing school friend in San Diego, arriving by train from Chicago. When she stepped off the train and saw the palm trees, Leslie cashed in her return ticket and called her mother to ship her things to San Diego. Throughout her long nursing career, Leslie worked at many local hospitals and nursing homes, including Scripps Memorial Hospital, as an obstetrical nurse at the former Clairemont General Hospital, and later as the Director of Nurses at several area nursing homes, including Torrey Pines and Golden Hills.As an only child, Leslie was always very close to her extended family and friends. She had a passion for researching her family history, which she enjoyed sharing with her daughter and granddaughter. Leslie loved animals, reading and gardening, and her backyard in Clairemont was full of ferns, succulents and violets. Leslie is survived by her children, Jody Savage (Graham Bird) and Clark Savage (Linda); seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Jenny (Jordan Pratt-Thatcher), Katie and Meagan Savage; Alan (Elizabeth), Jon, and Diana (Sam Schwartz) Rosinus; and Wynnie Savageford; as well as three great-grandchildren: Mary, Leonard and Ernest Rosinus. She will be remembered fondly by her family and friends, including her cousin, Elizabeth Upjohn Mason, and great friends Liz Duffy and Shelly Kosnick. The Savage family would like to thank the staff at UC Care Senior Living in San Diego for their dedicated care of Leslie. A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 5th, performed by Leslie's dear friend Father Sanders. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter or St. David's Episcopal.



