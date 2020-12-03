1/1
Leslie Alice Savage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Alice Savage
January 31, 1926 - November 26, 2020
Clairemont
Leslie Alice Savage (ne Burridge) passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day at age 94, just a few hours after sending love by telephone to her children and grandchildren.Leslie was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, the only child of Alice and Lawrence Burridge. After graduating high school, Leslie joined the Cadet Nursing Corps, providing care for soldiers injured in WWII. Following nursing school, Leslie attended Dubuque College in Iowa, where she was the school nurse, and where she met her former late husband Herbert Savage. After the war, Leslie visited a nursing school friend in San Diego, arriving by train from Chicago. When she stepped off the train and saw the palm trees, Leslie cashed in her return ticket and called her mother to ship her things to San Diego. Throughout her long nursing career, Leslie worked at many local hospitals and nursing homes, including Scripps Memorial Hospital, as an obstetrical nurse at the former Clairemont General Hospital, and later as the Director of Nurses at several area nursing homes, including Torrey Pines and Golden Hills.As an only child, Leslie was always very close to her extended family and friends. She had a passion for researching her family history, which she enjoyed sharing with her daughter and granddaughter. Leslie loved animals, reading and gardening, and her backyard in Clairemont was full of ferns, succulents and violets. Leslie is survived by her children, Jody Savage (Graham Bird) and Clark Savage (Linda); seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Jenny (Jordan Pratt-Thatcher), Katie and Meagan Savage; Alan (Elizabeth), Jon, and Diana (Sam Schwartz) Rosinus; and Wynnie Savageford; as well as three great-grandchildren: Mary, Leonard and Ernest Rosinus. She will be remembered fondly by her family and friends, including her cousin, Elizabeth Upjohn Mason, and great friends Liz Duffy and Shelly Kosnick. The Savage family would like to thank the staff at UC Care Senior Living in San Diego for their dedicated care of Leslie. A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 5th, performed by Leslie's dear friend Father Sanders. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter or St. David's Episcopal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved