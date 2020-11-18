Leslie Beebe was a beautiful and freethinking girl and then woman. I had the privilege of admiring her in high school and then re-connecting with her in our early 30's in San Diego. She was generous and kind. Fiercely concerned with the welfare of others. She showed great interest in reaching out to others, my sons, me in grieving my mother, and even connecting with a poet friend of my mother's. I know she had a great love for the child she was co-parenting, and I hope he remembers her well and always. I wish I had checked in more with her.

She was a beautiful person.

Violette Tindall