Dear Kathleen George, Lauren and Family,
My thoughts and Prayers are with you at this time. I am happy that I was able to meet Leslie and share family memories with her at George's 75 Birthday party. She was very happy that day, and it is a wonderful memory that I will alway hold in my heart. You are very special to me, and know that i care deeply for you all. May you find peace and comfort in knowing that you have the love and support of so many people, as you navigate this difficult time. Much Love, Suzi Gregg
Suzi Gregg