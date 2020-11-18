1/1
Leslie Margaret Beebe
1971 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Leslie Margaret Beebe.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
NOV
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

February 23, 2020
Your absence has made the world darker and colder, but I know you're making heaven brighter and warmer. You are very missed.
John Sanchez
November 29, 2019
I heard her words but softly
Saw the pain deep in those eyes
With her sadness overwhelming
All the words just muted cries

The universe had other plans
Not together evermore
The void creates another void
All has stopped at twenty four

Warm summers in the house of white
Happy child in love with words
In spring two kindred souls will meet
Spirits soaring with the birds

A life fulfilled with love and joy
Unfolding like a poem
Till Autumn leaves and fortunes fall
Leaving hearts without a home

Her love, her life to be no more
An empty, hollow feeling
She spends her days in memories
Just can't begin the healing
David Langenhorst
November 26, 2019
My condolences to Leslie's family and all who knew her. We attended high school together in San Diego and re-connected through FB too infrequently. I admired her passion and shared ideologies- a wonderful person. Leslie, you will be missed. I'm really at a loss for words- please know that I'm sending love and peace to the Beebe family. She will not be forgotten.
Shelley Mouber
November 24, 2019
Radiant young Leslie
Leslie Beebe was a beautiful and freethinking girl and then woman. I had the privilege of admiring her in high school and then re-connecting with her in our early 30's in San Diego. She was generous and kind. Fiercely concerned with the welfare of others. She showed great interest in reaching out to others, my sons, me in grieving my mother, and even connecting with a poet friend of my mother's. I know she had a great love for the child she was co-parenting, and I hope he remembers her well and always. I wish I had checked in more with her.
She was a beautiful person.
Violette Tindall
November 23, 2019
May her memory be a blessing. I have been blessed to know Leslie and she was a pivotal part of my days at Francis Parker. I will always remember her warmth and cherish her friendship.
November 22, 2019
Dear Kathleen George, Lauren and Family,
My thoughts and Prayers are with you at this time. I am happy that I was able to meet Leslie and share family memories with her at George's 75 Birthday party. She was very happy that day, and it is a wonderful memory that I will alway hold in my heart. You are very special to me, and know that i care deeply for you all. May you find peace and comfort in knowing that you have the love and support of so many people, as you navigate this difficult time. Much Love, Suzi Gregg
Suzi Gregg
November 21, 2019
Leslie enjoying the poetry at the Poetry Bench
Leslie and I shared a love for poetry and went to many readings together. Poetry brought us together. We were becoming such good friends. I loved her sense of humor and quick wit. She was brilliant, and her poetry was honest and open. I was always so happy to see her face. I will miss her beautiful spirit. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Deborah Ramos
November 21, 2019
My condolences to the Beebe family. Although I did not know Leslie, my parents have always spoken with great admiration about your family and the time you spent in Waverly. Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Mark McGrew
November 19, 2019
As you've always known, Leslie, you have always been the light of my life,
John Sanchez
November 19, 2019
Leslie was always the most beautiful person, inside and out, wherever she went. My heart goes out to her family and friends for this unbearable loss. I will forever miss my dearest and closest friend. I love you Leslie.
John Sanchez
November 18, 2019
She will be greatly missed. I have known Leslie since Grossmont. She helped me greatly during the loss of my Mom a few years ago. My love and thoughts go to the family at this difficult time.
Jill Miles
Friend
