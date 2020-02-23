|
Leslie Skip' Stienstra June 10, 1947 - February 18, 2020 Vista Leslie "Skip" Stienstra, of Vista, California, passed away on February, 18, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on June 10, 1947, in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, to George and Mary (Leslie) Stienstra and attended Sutton Memorial High School. Skip was a Quartermaster in the United States Navy for 14 years before leaving the military in 1978. He then earned his master's papers as a merchant seaman which allowed him to captain ocean vessels of unlimited tonnage around the world. He semi-retired in 2001 and became the manager of Hat Island off the Washington coast near Seattle. In 2007 Skip retired and moved to Vista, California. Skip is survived by his brother, Chris Stienstra of Millbury, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his unique family of friends in Vista whom he enjoyed and loved. Skip had 4 grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. At Skip's request, there will be no services. He will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered into the Pacific Ocean where he spent so much of his life. If anyone wants to make a contribution, please donate to a , in Skip's name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020