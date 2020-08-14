Leslie Thomas Babe' Perry

December 24, 1939 - August 2, 2020

San Diego

Les passed away peacefully on August 2nd surrounded in spirit by family.A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Les was a 1958 graduate of Pt. Loma High and a proud member of the Portuguese community. His parents and in-laws served a Presidents of the Festa do Espirito Santo, Les and Lillian Perry in 1974 and Joe and Mary Rogers in 1997.As a career fisherman, he served as the Captain of the Quo Vadis, Mary Jo and Sea Trader. He found joy in family gatherings and in fishing and hunting with his children and grandchildren. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Renee; five children, Lynee Valin (Mark), Rena Casey (Mike), Debra Clarkson (Barry), Leslie Perry Jr. (Irene), Brian Perry (Margaret); 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.A memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on August 17th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Poway. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to United Portuguese S.E.S, 2818 Avenida de Portugal, San Diego, California 92106.



