Letha Marie Walsh September 9, 1932 - March 24, 2020 San Diego Letha Marie Walsh is survived by seven children: Micki (Doug) Priebe, Bridget Golden, Kevin (Josette) Walsh, Tim Walsh, Shawn Walsh, Dan (Glenda) Walsh, Mary (Tom) Yeager, eight grandchildren, eight and a half great-grandchildren, and more family, and many friends. Lee's laugh was contagious, and her loving spirit a gift to us all. She made each of us feel as if we were her favorite. We are sad for our loss, but rejoice that she is set free! Interned April 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum. Private family celebration of life to be held at a later date.
