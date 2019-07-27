|
Levi Henry Gordon May 24, 1955 - June 24, 2019 SANTA ROSA, CA Levi H. Gordon, 64, of Santa Rosa, CA and formerly of San Diego, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30 pm, after suffering complications from a heart attack. He left this world surrounded by family and love. He is survived by his daughter, Lea H. Gordon of San Diego, six brothers and sisters: Elmer, Rhea E., Rhea M., Danny, Emory, and Robin, 15 nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews as well as other family members. Born in Quantico, Virginia, to the Military family of George Emory Stanton Gordon and Rhea Evelyn Wagley (Predeceased). He was the second of four children. When his father remarried, Levi gained another brother and sister, and eventually was blessed to grow up with a total of seven siblings. Levi served over eight years in the Coast Guard, was a tow truck driver during much of his time in San Diego, and due to his passion for cooking, went on to be an executive chef in Santa Rosa later in life. Levi played football in high school and became an avid San Diego Chargers fan. He also participated in other sports such as playing on a men's softball team and joining a bowling league. He also enjoyed shooting pool, and playing one of his all-time favorites, pitching backyard horseshoes. He had a knack for card games and loved board games as well, especially monopoly. He also spent a lot of relaxation time working in his colored pencil art books. He had a unique and infectious personality. He considered himself a "Rebel" and was known for his sense of adventure, his passion for cooking, his generosity toward others, and his appreciation of an ice-cold Budweiser. He will be well and truly missed by his friends, family, and just about anyone who came into contact with him over the course of his lifetime. The committal service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 am. This is a military service so all vehicles are to line up by 9:45 am in lane #1 just inside and to the right of the main gate at Miramar National Cemetery. The address is 5795 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA 92122. Immediately following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the patio of the nearby La Jolla, Marriott, 4240 La Jolla Village Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037. In lieu of flowers a Gofundme account has been set up by his family to help cover his medical and funeral expenses, along with his celebration of life. Any remaining contributions will be donated in his name, to the Veterans Resource Centers of America, an organization that helped Levi and continues to support many others. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-of-levi-henry-gordon?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 27, 2019