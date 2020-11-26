Harold Wayne Hartman, LFACHE

June 29, 1934 - July 25, 2020

San Diego

Harold Wayne Hartman, LFACHE, was born to be a leader on June 29,1934 to Henry & Hedwig Hartman. He grew up on a farm in Troy, Kansas during WWII with 3 older brothers (Lawrence, Floyd & Vern).Money was tight so he mowed lawns in the summers when he wasn't helping out at home. His dad would take him into town to enjoy a hot dog & a Coke for 10 cents! He learned about inflation when they raised the price to 12 cents and he was scared to ask his dad for 2 more cents. One of his proudest moments was in 3rd grade when he won the class Christmas tree. It was the first tree his family had ever had and he dragged the tree all the way home through the snow! Most Christmas' he'd get an orange & a pocket knife although one Christmas he also got a $1 bill!He joined the U.S. Navy after high school & trained at Liberty Station, San Diego. He always said that in San Diego he discovered what pizza & racism was. A corpsman on the destroyer U.S.S. Erben during the Korean War, he felt fortunate to see the world while serving his country. He was discharged with Commendations & Honoraria in 1957. He received $300 at discharge and thought he was in hog heaven!He attended San Diego City College & San Diego State University earning a degree in Business Management. To put himself through school he worked both as an EKG technician at Sharp Memorial Hospital & a mortuary driver at Louis Colonial. He would then go on to graduate from the University of Iowa with a Masters of Arts degree in Heath Care Management. He was a proud Aztec & Hawkeye alumni!He met his future wife, Charmaine E. Sumpter while at Sharp. He kept asking her out, but she kept telling him she wasn't interested. She eventually gave in, had the time of her life and they eloped on New Year's Day 1960 to get married in Las Vegas! They spent all their money on telegrams announcing their wedding and could only afford a spaghetti dinner that night. They were married for 58 wonderful years before she passed away in 2018. They raised two children (Harold II; "Hal" & Kurt) in University City after stops in Iowa & Simi Valley.His career would take him to Santa Monica Hospital and then back to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he rose to Chief Operating Officer. He eventually became Senior Vice President/Administrator at Sharp Cabrillo Hospital. Some of his proudest achievements were overseeing the building of Sharp Rehab center, Sharp North tower and developing premier programs in Eye Care and Alcohol & Drug Rehabilitation while at Cabrillo. He valued his employees and was known for his crew cut, bow ties and complimentary phrase "very fine"!After leaving Sharp he became Professor and Director of the Health Care Administration program at National University. He proudly authored or co-authored over 50 published articles. His area of expertise was health care systems from around the world. He was a passionate champion for health care reform, even serving as an advisor to 1st Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton in the 1990's. After he retired, he enjoyed fishing, golfing with his sons, spending time with his grandchildren (Rosie, True, Jordyn& Jackson), daughters in law (Holly & Sandi) and his true love, Charmaine. They loved Laughlin, Nevada and the casinos!Harold was a person of great integrity and extremely loyal. He loved new cars, Johny Cash music, Sausage & Biscuits in gravy, Chinese food, a good massage and would never pass up a piece of pie. He was an expert on home popped popcorn. He also was one very lucky gambler & enjoyed telling a dirty joke every now and then. One of his goals in life was to have a warm, caring and loving family. He accomplished this so well by being the leader he was! He taught us to manage our money, value a good education, respect all people no matter what their status in life was, know that "War is Hell" & to always check our car oil. Thank you is not enough for a dad who drove us in his "Yellow Sub" to countless baseball games, different comic book shops, fed us M&M's for breakfast, fished with us on Crystal Pier, had individual nick-names for his loved ones & seemed to give out $100 bills like there was no tomorrow.He will be remembered as a loving, supportivehusband who treated his wife like a queen, a dad who listened and was always there for his kids, and a generous Papa to his grandchildren. Above all, he will be remembered as a leader who cared deeply about his family and his employees, always putting them first. He passed away on July 25,2020. Heaven's gain is our loss, but he's probably giving God a few tips on how to run the place better!His favorite charity was Father Joe's Village Battered Women & Children's Shelter (1501 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101).



