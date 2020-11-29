Sister Lillian Bartosik, C.S.J.

May 23, 1923 - August 29, 2020

Orange

San Diego native, Sr. Lillian was the daughter of Edward and Lillian Bartosik. She was named Mary Margaret and had a brother, George. Taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, Sr. Lillian entered the congregation in September 1941. She received her BA in education from Mt. St. Mary's College and her MA in counseling from the University of San Diego. After vows, she began ministry as an elementary school teacher and taught in Catholic schools from northern to southern California, then as a high school teacher in Mater Dei High School from 19561965. She was made the founding principal of Rosary High School in Fullerton. Sr. Lillian then spent the next 20 years at the Chinese Mission of Old St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco. In 2000, Sr. Lillian moved to Regina Residence for retired Sisters in Orange. While there she tutored students part-time. Due to the pandemic, her funeral was privately held in the Motherhouse Chapel. She is interred in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange. In memory of Sr. Lillian Bartosik, memorial gifts that support the mission and ministries of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange are welcome. Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, 480 S. Batavia St., Orange, CA 92868



