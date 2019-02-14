Lillian Mrs. F' Freitas May 15, 1930 - February 7, 2019 La Mesa Lillian (Gann) Freitas went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lillian was born on May 15, 1930 in San Diego, California, to Nazareth and Vincent Gann. Lillian was the youngest of four children. Lillian was the only girl and enjoyed being the princess of the family. Lillian grew up in the Point Loma area of San Diego. Her family was prominent in the local tuna fishing industry and active in the Portuguese community. Lillian met the love of her life, Arnold Freitas, and they married in 1950. They raised three children. "Mrs. F" created loving family traditions such as the annual summer "beach house" & Panadilla Night at Christmas time. The Freitas home was always filled with laughter and the smell of good food during hundreds of family gatherings. Lillian lived her entire life in the San Diego area and was proud to be a native of America's Finest City. She graduated from Hoover High School in 1948. She enjoyed traveling to places with beautiful beaches such as Portugal, Italy, Greece, the Caribbean Islands and Mexico. Lillian volunteered in the Gift Shop at Grossmont Hospital beginning in 1966. She continued to volunteer right up to the week prior to her death. She totaled 6,226 volunteer hours! Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Arnold. She is survived by son Arnie (Joanne) Freitas; daughters Sue Burness and Sandy (Alan) Parker; 6 grandchildren Chrissie (Eric), Brent (Tyler), Valerie (Ryan), Tony (Kristin), Tammy (Adam), and Kevin; 7 great-grandchildren Taylor, Trevor, Alexa, Mia, Anthony, Lyla and Malani. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Gann. Arrangements by Featheringill Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, February 19th, at 1pm at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Following the Mass there will be a Committal Service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary online at https://give.sharp.com/grossmont-foundation/tribute Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019