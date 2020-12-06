Lillian Sernach Macfie
December 26, 1926 - November 22, 2020
San Diego
Lillian Frances Sernach Macfie died on November 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Lil was born in Bend, Oregon on December 26, 1926, and grew up in Richmond, California. She attended Richmond Union High School and the College of Marin. On June 24, 1951 she married high school and college sweetheart Ensign Richard B. Macfie, U.S. Navy. For the next 31 years she filled the role of Navy wife and the ombudsman wife of the commanding officer of three ships, a destroyer squadron commander and commander of a major shore command. In addition to her role in support of Captain Macfie's commands, Lil was the epitome of the Navy wife. She established households four times in San Diego, once in Newport, R.I., and three in the Washington, D.C. area. During her husband's numerous and lengthy deployments to the Far East, she served as mother and father to their three children and filled the roles of gardener, chauffeur and handyman.Lil is past President of P.E.O. Chapter FR, a women's philanthropic educational organization, and has been an active member for many years. She had been a member of San Carlos United Methodist Church, its couple's groups, and one of their office volunteers. She was an avid gardener, an aerobic dance enthusiast, a gourmet cook and baker, a most gracious hostess, a loyal friend, and a very loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Laurie Dandy of McKinney, Texas, sons, Robert Macfie and Andrew Macfie, both of San Diego; three grandchildren, Ryan Dandy of Philadelphia, PA, Michael (Annie) Dandy of Portland, ME, Melissa (Bobby) Langston of Tulsa, OK; and two great-grandchildren, Izaac Frazier of Portland, ME and Michael Langston of Tulsa, OK.Lil was predeceased by her husband, Richard Boyden Macfie and her grandson, Eric Ross Dandy.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service was held on December 3, 2020 at Miramar Naval Air Station. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Alzheimer's Association
, San Carlos United Methodist Church, or plant a flower in your yard in memory of Lil.