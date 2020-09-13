Dear Stan, Cindy and rest of Baquial family, I am so sorry to learn about the passing of your dear mom. Lily was not only my best coworker but was my female role model. We spent many years working together, had great conversations about all...including parenting and human relationships. I learned so much from her and to this day I remember her words of wisdom. She made my daughter (now 24 yrs.) her first Christmas ornament and I still put it on our three. She always remembered to ask for Dago and my kids when she saw me. She will forever remain in my heart. We will keep all of you in in our thoughts and prayers. With heartfelt condolences Sirenia and Dago Jimenez

Sirenia Jimenez