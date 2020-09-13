1/1
Lily M. Baquial
In memory of Lily M. Baquial.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Clairemont Mortuary
SEP
19
Service
04:00 PM
Clairemont Mortuary
SEP
20
Funeral
09:30 AM
Miramar National Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Clairemont Mortuary
4266 Mt Abernathy Ave
San Diego, CA 92117
8582792211
Memories & Condolences

September 20, 2019
Lily was an adorable, sweet and active L'l Bee (her email 'Handle'). My husband, Barry, in his youth (1968) worked at the 76 gas station with Noel., Lil, I learned, was often playing piano for my dance teachers recitals that I was in back then. In 1979 we bought a house across the street from them, frequented common restaurants and relayed news of the hood. She and I shared many email posts about animals she loved. It was fun to know them both. They will be missed and we pray your broken hearts will be eased by the warm memories. Love from Suzie and Barry Munson
Suzie Munson
September 17, 2019
Always a smile, always full of grace and class. Beautiful inside and out.
David Smith
September 17, 2019
Dear Stan, Cindy and rest of Baquial family, I am so sorry to learn about the passing of your dear mom. Lily was not only my best coworker but was my female role model. We spent many years working together, had great conversations about all...including parenting and human relationships. I learned so much from her and to this day I remember her words of wisdom. She made my daughter (now 24 yrs.) her first Christmas ornament and I still put it on our three. She always remembered to ask for Dago and my kids when she saw me. She will forever remain in my heart. We will keep all of you in in our thoughts and prayers. With heartfelt condolences Sirenia and Dago Jimenez
Sirenia Jimenez
September 16, 2019
Lilly - you will remain in our memories as one of the very best. You worked on so many projects and always with a smile. You made the room light up. Love to your family - we will all miss you!
Carol and Mike Moore
September 16, 2019
September 16, 2019
Lily, Having you as a friend was one of the highlights of my life.You were the first person Art called when we moved back to San Diego from Colorado. He considered you the best friend he ever had. I will miss you both for the rest of my life. Rest in peace, my dear friend. Love, Ronnie
September 16, 2019
I am so sorry to hear that Lily has died. Chargers fan, Viking alum and ROV stalwart, she will be missed by so many. Her warm smile and the sense of calm that she added to the work she did especially in the ballot inspection and the canvass were always appreciated. My condolences to all her family.
Katie Williman
