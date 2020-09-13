Lily was an adorable, sweet and active L'l Bee (her email 'Handle'). My husband, Barry, in his youth (1968) worked at the 76 gas station with Noel., Lil, I learned, was often playing piano for my dance teachers recitals that I was in back then. In 1979 we bought a house across the street from them, frequented common restaurants and relayed news of the hood. She and I shared many email posts about animals she loved. It was fun to know them both. They will be missed and we pray your broken hearts will be eased by the warm memories. Love from Suzie and Barry Munson
