Linda Carol Haughey Kinnaman March 4, 1964 - September 7, 2019 La Mesa Linda passed away at her home and is survived by her husband Richard and their beautiful teenage daughters, Tessa and Shayla. After battling rheumatoid arthritis and then metastasized melanoma, she has been released from suffering. Linda was a fiercely caring person and was passionate about many causes. She liked to laugh out loud and found the funniest things to post on Facebook. With friends and family, she was always ready to share in their lives and listen. It is no wonder that she chose social work as her profession, working as a Medical Social Worker at Rady Children's Hospital. Born at Blytheville AFB, AR, Linda spent two years at Kadena AFB in Okinawa before her family settled in East County in 1968. She graduated from Granite Hills HS in 1982 and earned her BS (1992) and MSW (2000) degrees from SDSU. Linda and Richard were married in 1995 in Kauai. They were blessed with two daughters through the miracle of open adoption. We thank the birth families because the gift of children and being a mom gave Linda the greatest joy. Linda once said, "I am in awe of the Pacific Ocean and almost feel re-born whenever I swim in it." She was happiest being at the beach with Richard and the girls. Her other great pleasure was the Sierras. Linda's love will remain forever with Richard, Tessa, and Shayla; the birth mother of their daughters Maressa Smallwood; her mother Barbara (Manley) Holm and husband John McCann; her father Walter Haughey and stepmother Barbara Speidel; her sister Pam Hubbell and husband Drew; and her niece Aeliana and nephews Dylan and Connor. We recognize her step-siblings, aunts and uncles, cousins, in-laws, friend Marie Black, first husband Tom Kosmas, and many dear friends. Services will be on October 6th at 2:30 pm at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front Street.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019