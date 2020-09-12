1/1
Linda Carol Haughey Kinnaman
1964 - 2019
In memory of Linda Carol Haughey Kinnaman.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
02:30 PM
First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
October 1, 2019
Everyone who knew Linda knew that the most important thing in her life was her family, and that she was fighting hard to stay so she could continue loving and caring for Richard, Tessa and Shayla.
Linda also made time for her friends. Occasionally you come across someone who makes you think, I'll bet she'd make a good friend. I felt that way about Linda the instant I met her. I feel blessed to have had the chance to discover that more than just a good friend, she was a GREAT friend who shared her care, wisdom and compassion with all she met. I called her my RA sister, and that's what she'll always be to me.
Whenever I saw that Linda had posted something on Facebook I'd always pause to check it out, whether it was a vintage family photo she loved, or some fearless, pithy political statement. (I wish she'd lived long enough to know that Trump's luck has run out.)
My daughter, Katelyn (Tessa's friend), was visibly shaken when she heard of Linda's passing. She said that she loved her, and that she was always very kind to her.
I will always remember Linda's warmth and kindness. I'm so very sorry she didn't win her final battle, but the fields she passed through have been sewn with her beauty and love.
Shelley Lekven
September 30, 2019
Linda was such a kind spirit and I know she went home with God in his heavenly kingdom. One day we will all be reunited. Thank you Linda for sharing your love when you were on this earth you touched so many. My deepest Condolences.
Joe Vieira
September 16, 2019
My deepest condolences to Linda's children and husband during this unbearable time. She will always be with you in memories you hold in your heart. Cling to one another, as grief is incredibly difficult!
Lacy Hester
September 15, 2019
No words, just love and pride for all my sister Linda was. ~Pam
Pam Hubbell
