Everyone who knew Linda knew that the most important thing in her life was her family, and that she was fighting hard to stay so she could continue loving and caring for Richard, Tessa and Shayla.

Linda also made time for her friends. Occasionally you come across someone who makes you think, I'll bet she'd make a good friend. I felt that way about Linda the instant I met her. I feel blessed to have had the chance to discover that more than just a good friend, she was a GREAT friend who shared her care, wisdom and compassion with all she met. I called her my RA sister, and that's what she'll always be to me.

Whenever I saw that Linda had posted something on Facebook I'd always pause to check it out, whether it was a vintage family photo she loved, or some fearless, pithy political statement. (I wish she'd lived long enough to know that Trump's luck has run out.)

My daughter, Katelyn (Tessa's friend), was visibly shaken when she heard of Linda's passing. She said that she loved her, and that she was always very kind to her.

I will always remember Linda's warmth and kindness. I'm so very sorry she didn't win her final battle, but the fields she passed through have been sewn with her beauty and love.

Shelley Lekven