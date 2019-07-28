|
Linda Carol Kirbow Nunes October 14, 1945 - June 29, 2019 SAN DIEGO Linda Carol Kirbow Nunes passed away at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after her third courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate, Maximiano Nunes (nickname Marcy), and her daughters, Anjanette Perkins (husband Thomas), Danielle Rogers (husband William), and Courtney Nunes, and granddaughters, Savannah Perkins, Madison Rogers and Alyssa Rankin. She is also survived by her brothers, Jerry Kirbow and Richard Dale of Kirbyville, Texas.Linda was married to her fisherman husband for 50 wonderful years. She loved making and purchasing items for Polinsky Center and Children's Hospital. When Linda's neighbors or friends called her to help them with something, she always stepped up and helped. She loved spending time with her family, making crafts, and tending to her succulent garden.On Sunday, July 14th, many of Linda's family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a kind, loving and gracious lady, a lady her granddaughter called "her hero." Those of us who were fortunate enough to know Linda are truly blessed. She will never be forgotten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019