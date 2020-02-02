|
Linda Jane Duke April 6, 1944 - January 28, 2020 Aguanga Linda Jane Duke passed away peacefully at home January 28, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She fought a courageous two-and-a half-year battle against metastatic ovarian cancer. She was 75 years old.Linda was born in Montgomery, New York, to parents Doris and Roland Dickens. Shortly after, her family moved to Chula Vista, California, where she was raised and graduated from Chula Vista High School. She continued her education at San Diego State with a BA in Social Work. After graduating, she settled in the Claremont area of San Diego, married her first husband Jeff Bada, and had two sons. While life and times were sometimes difficult and unfair to her, she always put those around her first and loved them unconditionally.While always putting her family first, she then embarked on a 35-year banking career while raising her sons. She managed multiple branches and developed countless young professionals into blossoming professional adults. She was always the mentor everyone wanted to be.Once her sons became adults, she traveled the country, raised horses, and loved every dog she saw. Eventually, in her retirement years, she settled in Aguanga, California, with her second husband, Joe Duke of forty-two years to enjoy nature, her high school friends, and be close to her sons.Linda's greatest attribute was being the most beautiful wife, friend, and mother anyone could ask for. Even in her last days, she was caring and consoling her family and friends. She was our rock. Our memories and impact of her life will last forever.Linda is survived by her husband, Joe Duke; her sons, Scott and Greg Bada; her first husband, Jeff Bada, and her daughter in-law, Donna Bada. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Linda Duke's honor to: 9 Girls Ask, https://www.ninegirlsask.com so she may continue to provide comfort to those she loved.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020